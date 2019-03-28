“That’s pretty much why they brought me in; it was more or less an audition,” said the 6-foot-4, 196-pound Talbot, who finished fourth in the Vezina voting as the league’s best goaltender in 2016-17. “It’s taken a little bit longer to get this opportunity, but I have to do my best with it even though it’s been a long layoff. Just kind of get back into it as quick as possible and show my best.”