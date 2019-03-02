The Flyers will be cautious with Carter Hart (sprained ankle), interim coach Scott Gordon said, adding the goalie needs a few practices before he can return and saying he won’t be back Sunday against the host Islanders. ... Gordon said the Isles fans’ treatment of Toronto’s John Tavares in his return to New York on Thursday was “disappointing because I don’t think you [the fans] get the full story on how everything went down” in regard to him signing with the Maple Leafs. Gordon coached Tavares for parts of two seasons with the Islanders. ... The Flyers, who split their four matchups with the Devils this season, have won the second game of their last four back-to-back contests.