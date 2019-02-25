PlayUSA keeps a close watch on the movement of odds and money, and noticed some unusual activity in the best director category, where a late influx of money on Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, a decided longshot, raised fears of inside information leaking out. Another possibility, Welman said, was that some bettors were working in concert to try to create better odds for a wager on prohibitive favorite Cuarón. Either way, odds were taken off the board for a short period of time and later re-established.