Oscar voters spread the love at the 91st Academy Awards last night, handing out multiple awards to Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma, and Green Book and making history with ground-breaking awards for African American artists. Even a University of Pennsylvania sophomore’s film won an award.
Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor for Green Book, playing jazz artist Don Shirley. It’s the second Oscar for Ali, who previously won for his supporting work in Moonlight. The fact-based Green Book follows Shirley on a concert tour of the South in the early 1960s, during which Shirley changes the heart of his racist driver (Viggo Mortensen).
“I want to thank Dr. Shirley. Trying to capture his essence pushed me to my ends,” Ali said. He thanked writer-director Peter Farrelly, who shared in Green Book’s win for best original screenplay.
Regina King won best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk, playing a woman who fights ferociously to keep her prospective son-in-law out of prison. The movie, written and directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is based on the novel by James Baldwin, whom King praised in receiving the award.
“To be standing here representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, is a little surreal,” said King, who also thanked her mother, in the audience and the actress’ guest for the affair. To her mother she said, “Thanks for teaching me that God is always leaning in my direction.”
Period. End of Sentence won best documentary short subject. The film grew from a project initiated by Penn sophomore Claire Sliney, who learned of the obstacles that impoverished women around the world faced in obtaining sanitary napkins, and along with others raised nearly $50,000 to fund a means for women in India to produce their own safe and hygienic products. Skin won best short subject, live action.
Lady Gaga won for best song for A Star Is Born, which she performed with co-star and director Bradley Cooper.
“Thank you for believing in us,” she said to Cooper during the show, which had not ended by deadline.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won for best animated feature. Peter Ramsey, won of several directors on the popular film, was the first African American to win an award in his category. The award was shared by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were pleased that the movie’s inclusive “anyone can wear the mask theme” was such a hit with audiences. Pixar’s Bao won for best animated short.
The award for best foreign-language film went to Roma, the ninth from Mexico to be nominated in this category and the first to win the Oscar. Director Alfonso Cuaron, who made the movie in part as a tribute to the neighborhood in Mexico City where he grew up (as a lover of movies), accepted the award.
“I grew watching foreign-language films, like Citizen Kane, Jaws, Rashomon and The Godfather,” Cuaron joked.
Ruth E. Carter won for best costume design, becoming the first African American woman to win the award. She had previously been nominated for Spike Lee’s Malcolm X (1992) also for Amistad.
“Wow i got it! This has been a long time coming. Spike Lee, thank you for my start. I hope this makes you proud,” she said. She said the costume design in the movie was intended to show how empowered women "can look and lead on screen.”
Lee shared in the best adapted screenplay award for his contribution to BlacKkKlansman. It was his first win after five nominations. He said his opportunity to make the movie was the culmination of hundreds of years of sacrifice from his ancestors, and called on everyone to honor that legacy.
“Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing. You knew I had to get that in there,” Lee said.
The success of Black Panther was historic in other ways. Hannah Beachler won best production design, become the first African American woman to win in this category. She thanked director Ryan Coogler for giving her a chance and for believing she could handle the massive job.
“I stand here with agency and self-worth because of Ryan Coogler,” said Beachler who also thanked her family, and Marvel Studios. Black Panther also won for best original score.
The early awards for Black Panther showed it would not be a sweep for Roma, but the black-and-white film did win best cinematography for director Cuaron. Bohemian Rhapsody, in fact, had much of the early momentum, winning for best editing, best sound editing, and for sound mixing — the technicians mixed the voices of actor Rami Malek and Freddie Mercury. First Man won best visual effects.
Free Solo scored a mild upset in the best-documentary-feature category, defeating favored RBG, the biography of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Free Solo follows climber and daredevil Alex Honnold as he scales, without ropes or assistance, the sheer, 3,000-foot face of El Capitan. The movie wowed critics and audience for its suspenseful if-he-slips-he-dies narrative and impressive cinematography.
Vice, which featured the remarkable transformation of Christian Bale into the former vice president Dick Cheney, won for best makeup and hair styling.
The show, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, opened with a tribute to the music of Queen, featuring surviving members of the band, and fronted by Adam Lambert. The medley received a rousing standing ovation from the crowed, and Bradley Cooper could be seen enjoying it immensely.