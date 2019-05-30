Though Sue Ellen claims that she’s doing this in the interests of safety (she collects car keys, and doesn’t allow revelers to drive home drunk), we see there is madness in her method. Sue Ellen, seen in flashbacks as a shy teen, has never gotten over being excluded by the popular kids in high school, or humiliated by them. So she’s like Carrie on a delayed fuse, and the kids in her basement just happen to be the sons and daughters of the same people who mistreated her decades earlier.