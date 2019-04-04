In that regard, he’s following in the tradition of the self-branding genre giants he admires — including Alfred Hitchcock and Rod Serling — guys he named-checks in Us with homage to Psycho and The Twilight Zone (in fact, he developed and narrates a new version of the Serling’s classic that just premiered on CBS All Access). The references are among the hundreds of so-called “Easter Eggs” he’s planted in the movie (“nothing is there by accident,” he teases) — pointed nods to other movies and influences, to be discovered, detailed, and analyzed by fans.