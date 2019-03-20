Us, next to Peele’s directorial debut Get Out, can be more comfortably tucked into the horror genre, but it’s just as ambitious, and eager to function as social commentary. The doppelgangers don’t say much, but when they do — “We’re Americans” — we’re encouraged to think about who and what these usurpers (ignored, mistreated, aggrieved) represent. What is there connection to “us," and why do they come with scissors?