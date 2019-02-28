At the time of the announcement, Margera also criticized Pocopson Township over its Special Event Ordinance, which he said should “just be called ‘Bam can’t have one day of fun per year.’” The ordinance, passed Dec. 26, indicates that large events with more than 100 anticipated guests have to apply for permits from the township, as well as agree to pay for support services used and damages caused in the course of the event. Applications will be reviewed by township officials, who will either deny or grant permits.