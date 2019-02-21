According to Pocopson Township Board of Supervisors meeting notes, the ordinance itself was not created in response to Margera’s Dec. 13 party, but the event was rather a “catalyst” for the Board of Supervisors to “take the steps necessary to enact an ordinance for the health and safety of the community.” Notes from a Dec. 17 Board of Supervisors meeting state that Margera’s Dec. 13 event caused damage to surrounding properties, and created problems for emergency responders in the area due to traffic, resulting in the death of a cow at a nearby farm, among other issues. State Police also expended considerable resources in monitoring the party, including the use of a helicopter and dispatched personnel that included “troopers, undercover and criminal investigators.”