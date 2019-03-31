The College Board, which administers the SAT, wouldn’t break down how many students who take the SAT receive accommodations, but said generally about 4 percent of the organization’s overall testing population receives them. With 2.1 million alone taking the SAT in the Class of 2018, the overall number is likely to be in the hundreds of thousands. Requests for accommodations on the SAT have been on the increase, and generally about 85 percent of requests are approved, according to a 2017 article in North Jersey.com.