Eight months before the largest admissions bribery case in history broke, the University of Pennsylvania was facing its own bombshell scandal.
Its former head basketball coach, Jerome Allen, appeared in an indictment for accepting bribes — cash, a recruiting trip to Miami and rides on a private jet — from a wealthy Miami businessman as payoffs to get the businessman’s son into Penn. The corruption was uncovered by prosecutors as a side issue into a larger probe of alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud by the businessman Philip Esformes.
The revelation shook Penn athletics and admissions, prompting the Ivy League university to hire outside counsel to review the incident.
It only got worse last week as Allen — who plead guilty in October to bribery — testified at Esformes’ trial. Allen, a former Penn player and assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, said in court he took $300,000 in bribes.
"I accepted the money to help Morris Esformes get into the school,'' Allen testified, according to the Miami Herald. “I got his son into Penn. I got his son into Wharton. None of that would have happened without me.”
This week, federal authorities detailed similar allegations involving coaches and parents at colleges including Georgetown, Yale and Stanford. A prosecutor announcing the charges at a press conference in Boston earlier this week said the probe, which has been underway for over a year, was triggered by a tip from a separate investigation Asked if that investigation was the Allen case, the prosecutor said no.
Penn does not appear to be involved in the larger case, though the father of one its students has been charged in the larger scandal after allegedly paying to get another son enrolled at a different college, the Inquirer has confirmed.
Penn declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding that student’s enrollment. Neither the student nor his parents returned calls or emails for comment.
“We don’t comment on individual student records,” said Stephen J. MacCarthy, vice president of university communications.
The university also declined to publicly disclose what, if any, steps it had taken in response to the widespread charges announced this week at other schools.
The university said it did take action in response to the Allen case. Penn hired an outside consultant “to review and strengthen our processes for the recruitment of student athletes,” Eric Furda, dean of admissions, wrote in an email this week.
And in light of the new charges involving other schools, Furda said Penn would see what else it could do improve its “recruitment and evaluation processes.”
He did not reply to requests for an interview to provide details or to give the name of the consultant.
Furda wrote that even the best procedures possible are no substitute for basic trust between admissions and athletics.
“We will not be naive to think that all people will act in the manner in which we hope they should or underestimate how persuasive some people can be in trying to influence a process,” he wrote. “These cases may also hopefully demonstrate to others that there are no shortcuts and that the truth will eventually come to light.”
The alleged payment of bribes for college admission is not without precedent in Philadelphia. In the 1970s, two prominent Philadelphia Democrats — House Speaker Herbert Fineman and State Sen. Henry Cianfani — went to prison following federal investigations into such payoffs from parents.
Fineman was charged with accepting $56,000 to obtain places for students at the University of Pennsylvania visionary school, School of Veterinary Medicine, Jefferson Medical College and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of obstruction of justice on the grounds that he had persuaded school officials to destroy evidence.
Cianfrani was convicted of racketeering, mail fraud and bribery for selling graduate school places, among other things. He got a five-year prison term.
Allen, a former NBA player who had been drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, hasn’t been sentenced yet.
At Esformes’ trial, he testified that he was introduced to Esformes by a basketball trainer who had suggested he consider the son for Penn’s basketball camp. The father later told Allen it was his son’s dream to go to Penn, that if Allen could make that dream come true, they would be "family for life. "
“I took it to mean he was going to make sure I was going to be taken care of as well,” Allen testified.
Allen flew to Miami on multiple occasions at Esformes’ expense, and testified that he would be handed plastic bags with $10,000 or so in cash in the bags. Eventually, he testified, the payments switched to wire transfers, and Allen testified he received about $300,000.
Before Esformes’ son was formally accepted, Allen was replaced as head coach after Penn failed to win 10 games for the third straight season. That’s when, Allen testified, former Penn assistant coach Ira Bowman was brought into the scheme.
Esformes’ son enrolled at Penn — and remains enrolled, according to the school’s student directory.
He never played for the basketball team.
Staff writers Oona Goodin-Smith and Mike Jensen contributed to this report.