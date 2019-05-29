The Eagles are on the field for OTAs -- the first sign that football is quickly approaching.
What have we seen in practice so far? Jeff McLane and Zach Berman take us inside the Eagles workouts. Find out how Carson Wentz is progressing in his return from injury and learn which players are standing out. Plus, breaking down which players might be the best trade candidates.
READ MORE: What to watch in Week 2 of OTAs
