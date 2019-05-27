Class of 2018: Two of the standouts on the first day of spring practices were the Eagles’ top two draft picks last season: tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive back Avonte Maddox. Both players contributed as rookies and could be in position to take big leaps in Year 2. Goedert has earned a bigger role in the offense after playing 48 percent of the offensive snaps last season. Coach Doug Pederson and the offensive staff have spent time this offseason focused on two-tight end sets to discover ways to use Goedert and Zach Ertz together. Maddox was a pleasant surprise last season because of his versatility — he played safety, slot cornerback, and outside cornerback — and he could see a similar role this season. Maddox manned the slot last week. The Eagles’ other three draft picks from 2018 — defensive end Josh Sweat, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, and Mailata — are also players under focus this offseason. Sweat is trying to carve a spot as the Eagles’ fourth defensive end, and Pryor and Mailata could be valuable reserve linemen. Pryor might push for playing time at right guard if Brandon Brooks is absent, too.