Zach Berman and Jeff McLane are back from Arizona. What did they learn at the owners meetings? Find out on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View, our Eagles’ podcast.
Plus, McLane and Berman analyze why the Eagles traded for Jordan Howard and the latest on a Carson Wentz contract extension.
