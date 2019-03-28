“We think we’ve added talent to our football team, continued to look for ways to add talent to our football team,” Roseman said after the Eagles’ moves in free agency. “But at the same time, we have to be realistic about the fact that we have a quarterback that we want to pay, that we want to extend long-term, too, and how we’re going to build our team with that player. We want to have a team led by a franchise-type quarterback.”