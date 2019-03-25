Roseman has opened up much more salary cap room this offseason ($25.9 million, according to Spotrac. Com) than he apparently plans to use in free agency, with most of the big-ticket players having signed. Is Roseman planning on negotiating a long term extension with quarterback Carson Wentz this year? As recently as the NFL Scouting Combine, less than a month ago, that did not seem to be the plan, given that Wentz has ended the past two seasons on the sideline because of injury. Both the Eagles and the Wentz camp seemed content to wait to see how 2019 went, before sketching out the parameters of a new deal. This will be Wentz’s fourth season; he has a fifth-year option for 2020 the team can pick up if needed.