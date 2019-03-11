Jackson, 32, is much older than when he left Philadelphia, but he’s still one of the NFL’s most formidable deep threats. He led the league with 18.9 yards per catch last season and has averaged 17.4 yards per catch during his career. He’s topped 1,000 receiving yards five time in his career, including three times with the Eagles. Jackson played three seasons in Washington and two seasons in Tampa Bay after the Eagles. He had 41 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns last season.