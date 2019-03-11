The Eagles could also look to John Brown, a speed receiver who revived his career in Baltimore last season with 42 catches for 715 yards (17 yards per catch). Kansas City’s Chris Conley has never emerged as a consistent receiver since the Chiefs selected him in the third round in 2015, but he has a good size-speed combination and has a background with Pederson. If the Eagles consider trades, Cincinnati’s John Ross could be on the move two years after the Bengals selected him with the No. 9 overall pick. Ross hasn’t been productive in the NFL, but the 4.22-second 40-yard dash is still attached to his name. And the Eagles will look for established receivers who might benefit from a change of scenery.