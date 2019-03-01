If you thought Bryce Harper didn’t want to come to Philadelphia because he didn’t like the fans or the city or whatever else — and we know you’re out there, because we saw your tweets before you deleted them — well, you’re going to swoon over the new Phillies star even more now.
Not only does Harper want to be here, but he also wants to bring another big sports star to town: disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. And from the look of things, Bell doesn’t need much convincing.
Bell’s interest in the Eagles has been known for quite a while now. Coincidentally, the Eagles are in prime position to make a run at a big-time running back, as Jeff McLane wrote in Friday’s Inquirer.
After the news of Harper’s signing broke Thursday, a fan tagged Bell in an Instagram post encouraging him to be the next big name to come to Philadelphia. Bell then reposted that and tagged Harper with a note congratulating the slugger and said Philly is “goin crazy right now.”
That seemingly got Harper’s attention, because Bell apparently posted a screenshot to Instagram on Friday of Harper sending him a reply by direct message.
“Aye come join!” Harper said. “Let’s take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag”
Now, look, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs here at the Inquirer if we failed to acknowledge that we can’t actually see Harper’s or Bell’s DMs. So we don’t truly know if this is real or some kind of setup.
But if it is real, it’s pretty cool.