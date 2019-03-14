A wide receiver can be completely ineffective through no fault of his own. He might be open on every play, and if the quarterback can’t get him the ball, he can’t rack up those first downs, those big plays, those eye-bulging stats and the dollars that accompany them, and the frustration starts to build, both for him and the rest of his team. It happened with Brown in Pittsburgh. It happened with Beckham in New York. It happened with Jackson in Washington and Tampa, and the truest test of whether he is fitting in again with the Eagles won’t be his catching a long touchdown pass from Wentz. It will be his reaction after he has spent a game occupying the opposing safeties’ attention while Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz have combined for 15 receptions themselves.