The theories were disparate, and there was probably at least some truth to each of them. Kelly wanted to establish a particular culture within the locker room (which could be just a euphemistic way of saying, Kelly preferred players who didn’t rock the boat or give him guff or cause him headaches), and he had determined that Jackson did not fit that culture. Kelly also preferred wide receivers who were taller and more physical than Jackson, who is 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. (“Bigger people beat up little people.”) There was the infamous NJ.com report about Jackson’s alleged “gang ties.” It came less than a year after Aaron Hernandez’s arrest for murder, and at the time, the atmosphere around the NFL made it easy for the Eagles to justify jettisoning a player who may or may not have been a burgeoning off-field problem.