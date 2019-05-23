Wentz wants to discover every advantage possible to get healthy and remain healthy. He’s had three major injuries since coming to Philadelphia in 2016: a hairline fracture in his ribs in August 2016 that caused him to miss the preseason; a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in December 2017 that kept him out of the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, the entire 2018 preseason, and the first two games of the 2018 season; and a stress fracture in his back in December 2018 that caused him to miss three regular-season games and two postseason games. He has recovered from that injury.