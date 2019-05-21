7. Here’s my running diary of team drills with the first units: Wentz’s first pass may have been his worst. He was nearly intercepted by linebacker Nate Gerry, who undercut a short toss. A series later, Wentz hit tight end Zach Ertz with a play-action pop pass over the middle. He then found J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on a slant. The rookie receiver showed soft hands. Wentz’s best toss may have come during three-on-three drills. He dropped a dime over Ertz’s shoulder on a corner route. Wait. Check that. Wentz fired a dart to tight end Dallas Goedert, who had no trouble plucking the ball out of the air, that was just as impressive. The Eagles may have the best receiving tight end combo in the NFL. Paging “12” personnel. Cornerback Sidney Jones had tight man coverage on receiver Charles Johnson and Wentz threw the ball into the dirt. Wentz sailed a pass high and wide of receiver Nelson Agholor, who beat Maddox on a post to the back of the end zone. The quarterback went back to Ertz during seven-on-seven red-zone drills, but Jones broke the pass up, the ball bounced off another defender and into the arms of Goedert, who took a step over the goal line.