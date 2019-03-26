And yes, as I’ve written as recently as January, too many of the 65 million majority were too willing to think Mueller would single-handedly solve that problem. Now, the all-or-nothing stakes that too many placed in the hands of the taciturn lawman are going to be wielded like a bludgeon against the president’s perceived “enemies list,” and to tamp down things that have nothing to do with the Mueller report — the inhumane cruelty toward children and other living things on the Southern border, the constitution-shredding emergency order on “the wall,” the embrace of white nationalism that allows racists to believe Trump is one of them.