The Wildcats’ ascendance before their 2009 Final Four appearance – they had advanced to or beyond the Sweet 16 three of the previous four seasons – had helped attract talented players who otherwise might not have considered Villanova, Wright said. But he was failing to integrate them properly into the culture of his program and the university as a whole. He simply assumed that they knew what was expected of them and would adjust accordingly. You will live on campus with the other students. You have to go to class every day. You have to trust that a team-first mindset and approach will get you where you want to go individually. “I wasn’t telling them any of that,” Wright said, “and then when they got here, I was dropping it on them. It wasn’t their fault. They’d look at me like, ‘We never talked about this.’ ”