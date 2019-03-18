Wright has an assortment of motivational resources available to him as he quickly prepares for Thursday’s opener against St. Mary’s. It will be mentioned that the tournament committee dissed the Wildcats slightly by giving them a No. 6 seed while conference rival Marquette, which lost in the semifinal round in New York, was awarded a No. 5 seed. Wright was already planning to have a film session on Sunday night in which the team would watch not only St. Mary’s upset win over No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference championship last Tuesday, but also the Gaels’ defeat of Villanova in the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.