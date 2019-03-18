The Bears were second in the Big 12 during the regular season in rebounding (38.1 per game). … Forward Tristan Clark, who averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 14 games, is out for the season with a left knee injury. … The Bears were third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing 66.7 points per game. .. Mason was a second-team all-Big 12 selection. … He is a transfer from Yale and, in 2016, he scored 31 points in a 79-75 win over Baylor in the NCAA Tournament.