The set was impressive. Metal sculpture and mangy furniture portrayed an industrial, loft-style apartment and effectively imparted a sense of hardship and scarcity. The show’s opening number, “Rent,” was boisterous but anticlimactic because of pitchy vocals from the ensemble. Understudy Cody Jenkins stepped in to play Roger, one of the most prominent roles. (The usual Roger, Joshua Bess, is fighting a respiratory infection and was on vocal rest as of this writing but is expected back sometime this week, according to Kimmel Center staff.) That may be why the show didn’t hit its stride until the middle of the first act.