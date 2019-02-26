The 20th anniversary national tour of Rent comes to the Merriam Theater on March 5-10 — and it’s sold out, aside from a same-day discount ticket lottery.
So the Kimmel Center has just announced that Rent will revisit the Merriam on Oct. 18-20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tues., Feb. 26. You can call 215-893-1999, visit kimmelcenter.org, or go to the Kimmel Center box office to buy them.
Related stories
Can’t wait until fall?
In the lottery, a few orchestra seats go on sale for $25 a seat (cash only) two hours before each March show.
On performance day, show up at the Merriam Theater Box Office at 250 S. Broad St. and try your luck. Two tickets per person while tickets last.