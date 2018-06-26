World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Mexico, Brazil aim to win their groups

After scoring his 50th goal for Mexico in the win over South Korea, the stage is set for Javier Hernández (14) to rise to even greater heights.

South Korea vs. Germany

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Kazan

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Universo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 157 in English

Players to watch

South Korea: GK Kim Seung-Gyu. Expect Germany to turn on the firepower, because they need a win — and perhaps by multiple goals — to be certain of advancing. Good luck, South Korean defense.

Germany: M Julian Draxler. He was featured here ahead of Germany’s last game, and is again because that game went badly. Draxler had just one shot and one chance-creating pass against Sweden. If he’s off the ball because Mesut Özil, Thomas Müller and Marcu Reus are running the show, fine. But if he’s on the ball, he needs to impose his will on it.

Mexico vs. Sweden

Time: 10 a.m.

City: Yekaterinburg

TV: Fox in English, Universo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Mexico: F Javier Hernández. After getting his 50th goal for El Tri in the win over South Korea, the stage is set for Mexico’s all-time leading scorer to rise to even greater heights.

Sweden: M Sebastian Larsson. With Mexico expected to come out flying, it will be up to this veteran defensive midfielder to try to slow the tempo down.

Switzerland vs. Costa Rica

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Nizhny Novgorod

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English, Universo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 157 in English

Players to watch

Switzerland: M Xherdan Shaqiri. He delivered the game-winning goal (and an epic muscle-flexing celebration) against Serbia. More heroics may be needed to ensure a place in the round of 16.

Costa Rica: M Bryan Ruiz. The Ticos’ talisman for many years, he’s now 32, and this could be his last World Cup. Take a moment to savor his attacking skills — and to wonder what he could have done in MLS for the right price.

Serbia vs. Brazil

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Serbia: D Branislav Ivanovic. A former Chelsea stalwart, he has faced most of Brazil’s stars over the years in the UEFA Champions League. Now he has to try to shut them down on the biggest stage of all.

Brazil: M Philippe Coutinho. The Barcelona playmaker (sorry, Liverpool fans) has been outstanding at the World Cup so far, including a goal in each game.

