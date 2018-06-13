Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

Fernando Fiore has worked eight World Cups. In his first with Fox, he could be a breakout star

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

A flag with Russia’s 2018 World Cup logo flies outside of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square.

Here’s the full television, radio and online streaming broadcast schedule for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

All games are televised on either Fox or Fox Sports 1 in English, and Telemundo or Universo in Spanish. NBCSN will also simulcast a few of Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcasts to increase exposure. NBCSN, Telemundo and Universo are all owned by Comcast.

Fox and Telemundo are available over the air; Fox Sports 1, NBCSN and Universo are cable channels. Check your local listings for where to find those channels where you are.

If you’re in Philadelphia, the local Fox affiliate is channel 29 over the air, and the local Telemundo affiliate is channel 62. If you have a Comcast X1 box, there’s a World Cup portal section that will take you straight to the games.

Online streaming is available through FoxSportsGo.com and TelemundoDeportes.com, free of charge with authentication. Many subscription streaming platforms also carry Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo.

Fox has six commentary teams, but only two are in Russia: John Strong and Stu Holden, and JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola. Telemundo’s entire cast is in Russia, led by play-by-play veteran Andrés Cantor.

Radio broadcasts are available in English on SiriusXM and in Spanish on the Fútbol de Primera network.

SiriusXM, a subscription satellite radio and online streaming service, will simulcast the audio of Fox’s TV broadcasts. Fútbol de Primera will air almost every game, but not all, because of other programming commitments and some simultaneous kickoffs. Click here for FDP’s affiliate list. Philadelphia’s station is WNPV-AM (1440).

As you’ll see below, FDP and Telemundo share Cantor’s services. Andrés’ son Nicolas, an announcer for Univision, is also part of FDP teams in Russia.

Announcers for each game will be added to the schedule as they are confirmed by the networks.

Group stage

(All times are Eastern.)

Thursday, June 14

11 a.m.: A1. Russia vs. A2. Saudi Arabia at Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

• Fox (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Carlos de los Cobos and Steve Sampson)

Friday, June 15

8 a.m.: A3. Egypt vs. A4. Uruguay at Yekaterinburg

• Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Sebastián Abreu)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Benjamin Galindo and Mauricio Serna)

11 a.m.: B3. Morocco vs. B4. Iran at St. Petersburg

• Fox (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Copán Álvarez and Claudio Borghi)

• Sirius XM channel 83

2 p.m.: B1. Portugal vs. B2. Spain at Sochi

• Fox (John Strong and Stuart Holden)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Eduardo de la Torre and Carlos de los Cobos)

Saturday, June 16

6 a.m.: C1. France vs. C2. Australia at Kazan

• Fox Sports 1 (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Copán Álvarez and Claudio Borghi)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Nicolas Cantor, Benjamin Galindo and Steve Sampson)

9 a.m.: D1. Argentina vs. D2. Iceland at Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

• Fox (John Strong and Stuart Holden)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Juan Pablo Sorín)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Eduardo de la Torre andMauricio Serna)

12 p.m.: C3. Peru vs. C4. Denmark at Saransk

• Fox Sports 1 (Jorge Pérez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Teófilo Cubillas)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Carlos de los Cobos and Benjamin Galindo)

3 p.m.: D3. Croatia vs. D4. Nigeria at Kaliningrad

• Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Cobi Jones)

• Telemundo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Andrés Cantor, Daniel Chapela and Steve Sampson)

Sunday, June 17

8 a.m.: E3. Costa Rica vs. E4. Serbia at Samara

• Fox (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Copán Álvarez, Claudio Borghi and Rolando Fonseca)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Kevin Rodriguez, Daniel Chapela and Steve Sampson)

11 a.m.: F1. Germany vs. F2. Mexico at Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

• Fox Sports 1 (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Carlos Hermosillo)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Eduardo de la Torre and Carlos de los Cobos)

2 p.m.: E1. Brazil vs. E2. Switzerland at Rostov-on-Don

• Fox Sports 1 (John Strong and Stu Holden)

• Telemundo and NBCSN (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Juan Pablo Sorín)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Steve Sampson and Mauricio Serna)

Monday, June 18

8 a.m.: F3. Sweden vs. F4. South Korea at Nizhny Novgorod

• Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Cobi Jones)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Nicolas Cantor, Carlos de los Cobos and Benjamin Galindo)

11 a.m.: G1. Belgium vs. G2. Panama at Sochi

• Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Telemundo (Copán Álvarez, Claudio Borghi and Tab Ramos)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Daniel Chapela and Mauricio Serna)

2 p.m.: G3. Tunisia vs. G4. England at Volgograd

• Fox Sports 1 (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Andrés Cantor, Eduardo de la Torre and Steve Sampson)

Tuesday, June 19

8 a.m.: H3. Colombia vs. H4. Japan at Saransk

• Fox Sports 1 (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Juan Pablo Ángel)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Eduardo de la Torre and Mauricio Serna)

11 a.m.: H1. Poland vs. H2. Senegal at Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

• Fox (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Kevin Rodriguez, Carlos de los Cobos and Daniel Chapela)

2 p.m.: A1. Russia vs. A3. Egypt at St. Petersburg

• Fox (John Strong and Stuart Holden)

• Telemundo (Copán Álvarez and Claudio Borghi)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Andrés Cantor, Benjamin Galindo and Steve Sampson)

Wednesday, June 20

8 a.m.: B1. Portugal vs. B3. Morocco at Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

• Fox Sports 1 (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Nicolas Cantor, Daniel Chapela and Steve Sampson)

11 a.m.: A4. Uruguay vs. A2. Saudi Arabia at Rostov-on-Don

• Fox (Glenn Davis and Cobi Jones)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Sebastián Abreu and Eduardo Biscayart)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Eduardo de la Torre and Mauricio Serna)

2 p.m.: B4. Iran vs. B2. Spain at Kazan

• Fox (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Telemundo (Copán Álvarez, Claudio Borghi and Diego Forlán)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Andrés Cantor, Eduardo de la Torre and Steve Sampson)

Thursday, June 21

8 a.m.: C4. Denmark vs. C2. Australia at Samara

• Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Telemundo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 83

11 a.m.: C1. France vs. C3. Peru at Yekaterinburg

• Fox (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Teófilo Cubillas)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Eduardo de la Torre and Steve Sampson)

2 p.m.: D1. Argentina vs. D3. Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod

• Fox (John Strong and Stu Holden)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Juan Pablo Sorín)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Carlos de los Cobos and Mauricio Serna)

Friday, June 22

8 a.m.: E1. Brazil vs. E3. Costa Rica at St. Petersburg

• Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Rolando Fonseca and Manuel Sol)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Daniel Chapela and Eduardo de la Torre)

11 a.m.: D4. Nigeria vs. D2. Iceland at Volgograd

• Fox (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Kevin Rodriguez, Eduardo de la Torre and Benjamin Galindo)

2 p.m.: E4. Serbia vs. E2. Switzerland at Kaliningrad

• Fox (Glenn Davis and Cobi Jones)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Nicolas Cantor, Carlos de los Cobos and Steve Sampson)

Saturday, June 23

8 a.m.: G1. Belgium vs. G3. Tunisia at Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

• Fox (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Copán Álvarez and Claudio Borghi)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Kevin Rodriguez, Daniel Chapela and Carlos de los Cobos)

11 a.m.: F4. South Korea vs. F2. Mexico at Rostov-on-Don

• Fox (Jorge Pérez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)

• Telemundo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Eduardo de la Torre and Benjamin Galindo)

2 p.m.: F1. Germany vs. F3. Sweden at Sochi

• Fox (John Strong and Stuart Holden)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Steve Sampson and Mauricio Serna)

Sunday, June 24

8 a.m.: G4. England vs. G2. Panama at Nizhny Novgorod

• Fox Sports 1 (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Copán Álvarez, Tab Ramos and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Nicolas Cantor, Carlos de los Cobos and Steve Sampson)

11 a.m.: H4. Japan vs. H2. Senegal at Yekaterinburg

• Fox (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Telemundo (Erasmo Provenza and Juan Pablo Sorín)

• Sirius XM channel 83

2 p.m.: H1. Poland vs. H3. Colombia at Kazan

• Fox (John Strong and Stuart Holden)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Juan Pablo Ángel)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Daniel Chapela and Mauricio Serna)

Monday, June 25

10 a.m.: A2. Saudi Arabia vs. A3. Egypt at Volgograd

• Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Cobi Jones)

• Universo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 157

10 a.m.: A4. Uruguay vs. A1. Russia at Samara

• Fox (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Sebastián Abreu)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Eduardo de la Torre and Mauricio Serna)

2 p.m.: B4. Iran vs. B1. Portugal at Saransk

• Fox (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart)

• Sirius XM channel 83

2 p.m.: B2. Spain vs. B3. Morocco at Kaliningrad

• Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Universo (Copán Álvarez, Claudio Borghi and Juan Pablo Sorín)

• Sirius XM channel 157

• Fútbol de Primera (Nicolas Cantor, Daniel Chapela and Carlos de los Cobos)

Tuesday, June 26

10 a.m.: C2. Australia vs. C3. Peru at Sochi

• Fox Sports 1 (Jorge Pérez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Teófilo Cubillas)

• Sirius XM channel 157

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Carlos de los Cobos and Steve Sampson)

10 a.m.: C4. Denmark vs. C1. France at Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

• Fox (John Strong and Stuart Holden)

• Universo (Copán Álvarez and Claudio Borghi)

• Sirius XM channel 83

2 p.m.: D2. Iceland vs. D3. Croatia at Rostov-on-Don

• Fox Sports 1 (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Universo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 157

• Fútbol de Primera

2 p.m.: D4. Nigeria vs. D1. Argentina at St. Petersburg

• Fox (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Juan Pablo Sorín)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Benjamin Galindo and Mauricio Serna)

Wednesday, June 27

10 a.m.: F4. South Korea vs. F1. Germany at Kazan

• Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Universo (Erasmo Provenza and Vivana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 157

10 a.m.: F2. Mexico vs. F3. Sweden at Yekaterinburg

• Fox (Jorge Pérez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Carlos Hermosillo)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Eduardo de la Torre and Carlos de los Cobos)

2 p.m.: E2. Switzerland vs. E3. Costa Rica at Nizhny Novgorod

• Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Cobi Jones)

• Universo (Copán Álvarez, Claudio Borghi and Rolando Fonseca)

• Sirius XM channel 157

2 p.m.: E4. Serbia vs. E1. Brazil at Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

• Fox (JP Dellacamera and Tony Meola)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Juan Pablo Sorín)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Nicolas Cantor, Benjamin Galindo and Steve Sampson

Thursday, June 28

10 a.m.: H4. Japan vs. H1. Poland at Volgograd

• Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)

• Universo (Erasmo Provenza and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 157

10 a.m.: H2. Senegal vs. H3. Colombia at Samara

• Fox (Derek Rae and Aly Wagner)

• Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol and Juan Pablo Ángel)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Mariano Closs, Daniel Chapela and Mauricio Serna)

2 p.m.: G4. England vs. G1. Belgium at Kaliningrad

• Fox (John Strong and Stuart Holden)

• Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Diego Forlán)

• Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera (Jesus Acosta, Eduardo de la Torre and Carlos de los Cobos)

2 p.m.: G2. Panama vs. G3. Tunisia at Saransk

• Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Cobi Jones)

• Universo (Copán Álvarez, Tab Ramos and Viviana Vila)

• Sirius XM channel 157

Fox, Telemundo and Fútbol de Primera may change their broadcast plans for the final set of group stage games based on which ones are more important.

Knockout Stages

From here on, group designations refer to finishing place.

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30

10 a.m.: 1C. vs. 2D. at Kazan

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

2 p.m.: 1A. vs. 2B. at Sochi

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Sunday, July 1

10 a.m.: 1B. vs. 2A. at Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

2 p.m.: 1D. vs. 2C. at Nizhny Novgorod

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Monday, July 2

10 a.m.: 1E. vs. 2F. at Samara

• Fox Sports 1

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

2 p.m.: 1G. vs. 2H. at Rostov-on-Don

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Tuesday, July 3

10 a.m.: 1F. vs. 2E. at St. Petersburg

• Fox Sports 1

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

2 p.m.: 1H. vs. 2G. at Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6

10 a.m.: 1C. or 2D. vs. 1A. or 2B. at Nizhny Novgorod (Game 57)

• Fox Sports 1

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

2 p.m.: 1E. or 2F. vs. 1G. or 2H. at Kazan (Game 58)

• Fox Sports 1

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Saturday, July 7

10 a.m.: 1F. or 2E. vs. 1H. or 2G. at Samara (Game 60)

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

2 p.m.: 1B. or 2A. vs. 1D. or 2C. at Sochi (Game 59)

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10

2 p.m.: Game 57 winner vs. Game 58 winner at St. Petersburg

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Wednesday, July 11

2 p.m.: Game 59 winner vs. Game 60 winner at Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Third place game

Saturday, July 14

8 a.m.: Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser at St. Petersburg

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera

Final

Sunday, July 15

11 a.m.: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner at Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

• Fox

• Telemundo

— Sirius XM channel 83

• Fútbol de Primera