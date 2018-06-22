World Cup schedule, TV and streaming info: Belgium-Tunisia, South Korea-Mexico, Germany-Sweden

England-Panama, Japan-Senegal, Poland-Colombia make up the World Cup schedule for June 24

England-Panama, Japan-Senegal, Poland-Colombia make up the World Cup schedule for June 24

Carlos Vela (left) was one of Mexico’s best players in the World Cup win over Germany.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

Saturday, June 23

[Sunday’s schedule, players to watch]

Belgium vs. Tunisia

Time: 8 a.m.

City: Moscow (Spartak Stadium)

TV: Fox in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

Belgium: M Dries Mertens. This could be any of the Red Devils’ attacking stars, but it’s really just an excuse to watch Mertens’ golazo against Panama again.

#MundialTelemundo En voz de �� @CopanAlvarez ¡Así fue el gol de #BEL! @dries_mertens14 nos regala este hermoso gol que abre el marcador, imposible de despejar para el portero de #PAN @JaimePenedo26 pic.twitter.com/3iz7jkf3FL — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 18, 2018

Tunisia: D Syam Ben Youssef. The stalwart centerback had four tackles, three interceptions and one block against England. He might need to do even more if his team is to get an upset.

South Korea vs. Mexico

Time: 11 a.m.

City: Rostov-on-Don

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

South Korea: M Koo Ja-Cheol. A creator with experience at a few German clubs (most recently Augsburg), he has played against Mexico’s Carlos Salcedo and Marco Fabián in the Bundesliga.

Mexico: F Carlos Vela. He was hailed by manager Juan Carlos Osorio as “one of our best players” in the big win over Germany, then learned afterward that his grandfather had died. Expect Vela, who stars for Los Angeles FC in MLS, to deliver another big performance here.

Germany vs. Sweden

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Sochi

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Germany: M Julian Draxler. He had five shots and created three chances against Mexico, but couldn’t put the ball in the net. He should have more opportunities against Sweden, and needs to finish them.

Sweden: D Victor Lindelöf. If Germany plays as angry as they say they’ll be, expect them to press the issue from the start. Lindelöf, a 23-year-old Manchester United centerback, will have to bear the brunt of it.

