World Cup schedule for June 14: Russia-Saudi Arabia kicks off tournament

Fernando Fiore has worked eight World Cups. In his first with Fox, he could be a breakout star

Full World Cup schedule: TV, streaming and radio information for every match

Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium will host the 2018 World Cup’s opening game between Saudi Arabia and host Russia.

The 2018 World Cup kicks off with one match on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:

Russia vs. Saudia Arabia

Time: 11 a.m.

City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMVP 1440-AM is the local outlet)

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio broadcast schedule, including which announcers are calling each game.

Players to watch

Russia: F Fedor Smolov. At most World Cups, the host gets a kind group stage draw. Russia didn’t. With Egypt and Uruguay still to come, this game is a must-win. Smolov, of Russian club FC Krasnodar, has been the national team’s main scoring threat recently. He had five goals for the squad last year, and got one in a loss at France this past March.

Saudi Arabia: F Mohammad al-Sahlawi. The 31-year-old striker knows how to score. Since the last World Cup, he’s done it 44 times for Saudi club al-Nassr and 24 times for the national team. But eight of those goals were against tiny East Timor. Can he find the net on the big stage?

