World Cup schedule for June 14: Russia-Saudi Arabia kicks off tournament

The 2018 World Cup kicks off with one match on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:
Russia vs. Saudia Arabia
Time: 11 a.m.
City: Moscow (Luzhniki Stadium)
TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish
Radio: Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMVP 1440-AM is the local outlet)
Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio broadcast schedule, including which announcers are calling each game.
Players to watch
Russia: F Fedor Smolov. At most World Cups, the host gets a kind group stage draw. Russia didn’t. With Egypt and Uruguay still to come, this game is a must-win. Smolov, of Russian club FC Krasnodar, has been the national team’s main scoring threat recently. He had five goals for the squad last year, and got one in a loss at France this past March.
Saudi Arabia: F Mohammad al-Sahlawi. The 31-year-old striker knows how to score. Since the last World Cup, he’s done it 44 times for Saudi club al-Nassr and 24 times for the national team. But eight of those goals were against tiny East Timor. Can he find the net on the big stage?
