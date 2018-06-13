2026 World Cup: United States, Mexico, Canada win bid to host

Will North America get the 2026 World Cup? Or will FIFA deliver another gut punch?

United States Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro at the FIFA Congress in Moscow where the 2026 World Cup host vote was decided.

America’s 250th birthday party will have a special guest of honor: the world’s biggest sporting event.

FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, voted on Wednesday to stage the 2026 men’s World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It’s a historic triumph for soccer’s growth here, and Philadelphia is expected to be a big part of the event. Lincoln Financial Field was prominent in North America’s bid, as one of 23 potential host venues.

The tournament will spread 80 games involving 48 teams across this continent, from coast to coast. It will be FIFA’s first tournament with 48 teams.

The bid process was not easy. North America had to fend off a competing bid from Morocco, and fight through some rough seas. President Trump’s denigration of immigrants from Africa, Asia, and the Americas rattled voters from those countries. The U.S. government’s ongoing investigation into corruption in global soccer rattled FIFA’s old guard in its halls of power.

The North America bid was led by two key points. One was a guarantee of streamlined visas for players, officials, and the thousands of fans who will travel here. The White House even put its official stamp of approval on that, according to the New York Times.

The other point was the one that likely proved decisive: a promise of $11 billion in profit to FIFA’s coffers. That money will come from ticket sales, sponsorship revenue, and broadcast rights — and is projected to send $50 million to each of FIFA’s 200-plus member nations.

Morocco’s bid promised $5 billion in profit, but admitted needing to spend $16 billion on building stadiums and infrastructure. FIFA’s technical reports gave Morocco’s bid a 2.7 score out of 5, compared to North America’s 4.0. A summary of the technical reports was read aloud by FIFA’s secretary general before the vote. If that was a nudge in North America’s direction, well, the bid team wasn’t complaining.

But it’s no secret that soccer politics don’t work by the book. While this bid race wasn’t marred by the bribery that Qatar used eight years ago to beat the United States to the 2022 World Cup, there was still plenty of skepticism.

That scandal led FIFA to change the way World Cups are awarded. Instead of a small executive committee making the decision, this time it was done by a vote of FIFA’s over 200 member nations. (The bidding nations couldn’t vote, nor could a few sidelined due to corruption.) There were months of intense lobbying, as bid officials flew to every corner of the globe to make their case in person.

It all came to a head Wednesday at FIFA’s Congress in Moscow, just before 7 a.m. North America’s bid won the vote in the first round, and with surprising ease: 134 votes to Morocco’s 65. Major nations voting for North America included Australia, England, Germany, India, South Africa, and all of South America except Brazil.

Morocco had lots of backing from Africa, obviously, and European countries with cultural ties. France, Italy, and the Netherlands were the heavyweights.

A third option to vote for neither bid got just one vote, from Iran.

“Thank you for entrusting us with the privilege of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026,” U.S. Soccer Federation president and North American bid co-chair Carlos Cordeiro said on stage after the vote. “The beautiful game transcends borders and cultures. … Football today is the only victor.”

Expect soccer’s rapid growth in the United States to become even faster now. America’s vast supply of corporate sponsors has already started flocking to soccer in recent years and will do so even more between now and 2026. (FIFA needs those sponsors badly, because many have jumped ship amid the corruption scandals.)

And when it comes to matters on the field, it’s OK to dream of Hershey native Christian Pulisic — or maybe even Media-born Union defender Auston Trusty — playing for the United States in a World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field.