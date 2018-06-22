England-Panama, Japan-Senegal, Poland-Colombia make up the World Cup schedule for June 24

England-Panama, Japan-Senegal, Poland-Colombia make up the World Cup schedule for June 24 Jun 22

Cory Burke's rise leaves Union at a crossroads as race to MLS playoffs begins

Cory Burke's rise leaves Union at a crossroads as race to MLS playoffs begins Jun 22

Jonathan Tannenwald covers soccer for the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com.

James Rodriguez (No. 10) played only 31 minutes as a second half substitute in Colombia’s loss to Japan at the World Cup.

Click here for our complete World Cup TV and radio schedule. It includes how to watch and listen via online streaming, and the announcers calling each game.

This is the last day of tripleheader action at this World Cup. The last round of group stage games starts Monday, with simultaneous contests at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern. The knockout rounds will have at most two games each day.

[Saturday’s schedule, players to watch]

England vs. Panama

Time: 8 a.m.

City: Nizhny Novgorod

TV: Fox Sports 1 in English (streaming here), Telemundo in Spanish (streaming here)

Radio: TuneIn streaming and Sirius XM channel 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish (WMBV-AM 1440 is the local outlet)

Players to watch

England: F Marcus Rashford. A 20-year-old Manchester United phenom, he made his World Cup debut as a substitute in the group stage opener against Tunisia. This game should give him an opportunity to do even more.

Panama: M Gabriel Gómez. The former Union player — who was pretty good here, in case you’ve forgotten — is still going at age 34. He completed all 46 of his pass attempts against Belgium.

100% – Entre los jugadores que completaron el 100% de sus pases en un partido de Copa del Mundo desde 1966, Gabriel Gómez 🇵🇦 es el tercero con mayor cantidad (46/46). Gavilán. #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/Av6m9qXqDO — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 18, 2018

Japan vs. Senegal

Time: 11 a.m.

City: Yekaterinburg

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Japan: F Yuka Osako. After scoring the winning goal against Colombia, can he find the net again and send Japan to the round of 16?

#MundialTelemundo ¡Vaya error! En tiro de esquina descuido defensivo de #COL y #JPN ya lo gana con remate de Yuya Osako. pic.twitter.com/6v1dAGM4c3 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 19, 2018

Senegal: M Idrissa Gana Gueye. He’ll be one of the players tasked with keeping Japan’s creators quiet, especially midfield counterpart Shinji Kagawa.

Poland vs. Colombia

Time: 2 p.m.

City: Kazan

TV: Fox in English, Telemundo in Spanish

Radio: TuneIn and Sirius XM 83 in English, Fútbol de Primera in Spanish

Players to watch

Poland: M Kamil Grosicki. As good as star striker Robert Lewandowski is, he can’t win games alone. The rest of Poland’s attackers need to step up too, and Grosicki is one of the key playmakers.

Colombia: M James Rodriguez. He only played 31 minutes as a substitute in the loss to Japan because of a calf injury. Los Cafeteros need their star now if they are to stave off elimination.

More World Cup coverage

Walter Bahr, Philadelphia-born star of U.S.’ 1950 World Cup upset of England, dies

2018 World Cup: The biggest stars, top title contenders and must-watch games

A World Cup without the United States is still worth watching

Fernando Fiore has worked eight World Cups. In his first with Fox, he could be a breakout star

Union broadcaster JP Dellacamera among Fox’s World Cup play-by-play announcers

Why most of Fox’s 2018 World Cup TV announcers are calling games from Los Angeles, not Russia