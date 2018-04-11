NBA Playoffs: Sixers to face Miami Heat in first round

Sixers beat Bucks to clinch third seed, will face Miami Heat in first round of NBA Playoffs

Sixers' Joel Embiid feeling better, but not ready to play

Markelle Fultz gets mobbed by his teammates after recording his first career triple-double during the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 130-95 win over the Bucks Wednesday night.

The 76ers kept the win-streak intact. And the third seed, too.

Justin Anderson had a team-high 25 points, and Markelle Fultz recorded his first triple-double, as the Sixers hammered the Milwaukee Bucks, 130-95, in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale at the Wells Fargo Center, to end the season with 16 straight victories, extending their franchise record. The Sixers also clinched their desired Eastern Conference seed in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

They will face the Miami Heat in the first found. Game 1 is set for Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The starting time will be 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., or 8 p.m.

The Sixers finished the regular season with a 52-30 mark, their best record since 56-26 in the 2000-01 campaign. The Bucks finished with a 44-38 record and dropped to the seventh seed.

The Sixers would have kept the third seed even with a loss, because the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers lost at home to the New York Knicks. The setback dropped the 50-32 Cavs two games behind the Sixers in the standings.

But it was obvious from the start against the Bucks that the Sixers were destined to clinch the third seed.

They shot 72.7 percent on three-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 46-18 lead. They went on to take a commanding 41-point lead (70-29) after Dario Saric’s 4-foot floater with 5 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter.

The home team took an 80-44 lead at intermission. The 80 points were a floor record for points scored in a half. The Sixers shot 49.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent on three-pointers for the game.

They did their damage minus two of their starters — Joel Embiid and JJ Redick.

This marked the eighth consecutive game that Embiid has missed after fracturing the orbital bone near his left eye and suffering a concussion against the New York Knicks on March 28.

Redick was a late scratch with lower-back tightness.

Marco Belinelli started in his place, scoring 13 points. But reserve point guard Fultz finished with 13 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Anderson made five of 12 three-pointers.

Dario Saric finished with 24 points after being listed as probable with a chipped tooth. Reserves Richaun Holmes (19 points) and T.J. McConnell (16) were the Sixers’ other double-digit scorers.

Milwaukee all-star forward Gianis Antetokounmpo had 10 points on 5-for-14 shooting. Jabari Parker paced the Bucks with 25 points in a reserve role.

