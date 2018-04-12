sports

Sixers

Sixers open up NBA playoffs on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN

SIXR12
Camera icon YONG KIM
Sixers guard Ben Simmons dribbles the basketball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the frist-quarter on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Philadelphia. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
by , Staff Writer @NBASarah | STodd@phillynews.com
Close icon

Sarah Todd

Staff Writer

More by Sarah Todd

More from Sarah Todd Arrow icon

The 76ers will open up their first-round 2018 NBA playoff series at the Wells Fargo Center against the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

More Sixers coverage

Game 1, and the entirety of the first round, can be heard on WPEN-FM (97.5) and can be streamed live at nbcsports.com/philadelphia.

Here is the full first-round series schedule:

  • Game 1: at Sixers, Saturday, 8 p.m., TV: ESPN.
  • Game 2: at Sixers, Monday, 8 p.m., TV: TNT.
  • Game 3: at Heat, April 19, 7 p.m., TV: TNT.
  • Game 4: at Heat, April 21, 2:30 p.m., TV: TNT.
  • Game 5 (if necessary): at Sixers, April 24, time: TBD, TV: TBD.
  • Game 6 (if necessary): at Miami, April 26, time: TBD, TV: TBD.
  • Game 7 (if necessary): at Sixers, April 28, time: TBD, TV: TNT.

This will be the Sixers’ first playoff appearance since 2012 when, as the eighth seed, they defeated the Chicago Bulls in the first round before losing, four games to three, in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics.

Finishing the regular season third in the East is the Sixers’ first top-three finish since they went into the 2001 postseason as the first seed. The Sixers lost, 4-1, in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers that year.

The Sixers made NBA history by becoming the first team to close the regular season with 16 consecutive wins. It is longest single-season win streak in Sixers history.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments