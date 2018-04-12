Sixers open up NBA playoffs on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN

The 76ers will open up their first-round 2018 NBA playoff series at the Wells Fargo Center against the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Game 1, and the entirety of the first round, can be heard on WPEN-FM (97.5) and can be streamed live at nbcsports.com/philadelphia.
Here is the full first-round series schedule:
- Game 1: at Sixers, Saturday, 8 p.m., TV: ESPN.
- Game 2: at Sixers, Monday, 8 p.m., TV: TNT.
- Game 3: at Heat, April 19, 7 p.m., TV: TNT.
- Game 4: at Heat, April 21, 2:30 p.m., TV: TNT.
- Game 5 (if necessary): at Sixers, April 24, time: TBD, TV: TBD.
- Game 6 (if necessary): at Miami, April 26, time: TBD, TV: TBD.
- Game 7 (if necessary): at Sixers, April 28, time: TBD, TV: TNT.
This will be the Sixers’ first playoff appearance since 2012 when, as the eighth seed, they defeated the Chicago Bulls in the first round before losing, four games to three, in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics.
Finishing the regular season third in the East is the Sixers’ first top-three finish since they went into the 2001 postseason as the first seed. The Sixers lost, 4-1, in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers that year.
The Sixers made NBA history by becoming the first team to close the regular season with 16 consecutive wins. It is longest single-season win streak in Sixers history.
