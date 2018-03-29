Sixers' Joel Embiid to undergo more tests, miss at least two games

Joel Embiid will be sidelined for at least the 76ers’ next two games because of what the team is calling a facial contusion. However, Embiid might have suffered a fracture to the orbital bone of his left eye, sources said Thursday, adding his eye was kind of caved in.
The all-star center was released from a local hospital and did not accompany the Sixers on their two-game road trip. He is still undergoing tests, most likely second opinions.
The Sixers were scheduled to fly to Atlanta on Thursday afternoon for Friday’s game against the Hawks at Phillips Arena. Then they’ll travel to Charlotte for Sunday’s game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
Embiid left with 11 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the first half of Wednesday’s victory over the New York Knicks after suffering the injury. He did not return.
The center was injured while colliding with teammate Markelle Fultz. Fultz was driving around Embiid when his right shoulder crashed into Embiid’s head. Embiid fell to the court, then sat up before lying back down.
Embiid went through the concussion protocol, and it was ruled that he doesn’t have a concussion. However, he went to a hospital for more testing. The Sixers did not give an update after the game, but Embiid posted a video on his Instagram story feed from his hospital room late Wednesday. In the video, his face appeared to be swollen under a caption that read, “Not good.”
The standout is arguably the league’s best post player, averaging 22.9 points, 11 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. The Sixers (44-30) have eight regular-season games remaining. They will be at a huge disadvantage in the postseason if he’s limited or unable to play.
