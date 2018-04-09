Phillies Minor League report: Cole Irvin fans 10 in AAA debut

NHL playoffs: Looking at the Flyers' competition in the Eastern Conference

The roundup of Monday’s games for Phillies’ minor-league affiliates.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 3: LF Danny Ortiz went 3-for-5, including a two-run homer for the IronPigs, which fell to 1-2.

1B Joey Meneses also had two hits and knocked in the other run for Lehigh Valley. RF Dylan Cozens went 1-for-4 with a double, but struck out three times. He’s struck out six times in his first eight at-bats this season.

Ortiz, 28, was with the Pirates organization last season, appearing in nine games for Pittsburgh — his only taste of The Show. Ortiz originally was drafted by the Twins in the fourth round in 2008.

LH starter Cole Irvin had 10 strikeouts in five innings for the ‘Pigs during the snowy evening in Moosic, Pa. He walked one and gave up two runs on a two-run homer in the first inning.

Irvin, a 5th-round pick of the Phillies in 2016, was making his first start for Lehigh Valley. He settled down after the first and retired 14 of the final 17 hitters he faced.

Austin Davis (0-1) allowed four hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings for the loss.

Former Phillie Cody Asche led off and went 1-for-3 for the RailRiders, a Yankees affiliate.

The teams play again on Tuesday. Enyel De Los Santos, acquired from San Diego in the Freddy Galvis deal, will make his debut for the Phillies organization.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 6, Portland 5: SS Malquin Canelo had another multi-hit game Seranthony Dominguez pitched two scoreless innings of relief as the Fightin Phils (2-3) won their second straight.

Canelo, followed up Sunday’s four-hit day, by going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. He’s 8-for-20 (.400) through the first five games of the season. Canelo, 23, played 112 games at Double-A last season and hit .226.

CF Zach Coppola went 2-for-2 with a run, ribbie and stolen base.

RH Franklyn Kilome had eight strikeouts in four innings, but did not figure in the decision. He gave up three runs (two earned), but did not issue a walk.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Jupiter 9, Clearwater 4: RH reliever Ismael Cabrera gave up four runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings and LH Jeff Singer gave up three more in his lone inning as the Threshers (1-4) lost their third straight.

C Edgar Cabral went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBI and RF Jose Pujols also went deep for Clearwater. LF Mickey Moniak (.105) and CF Adam Haseley (.200) each went 0-for-4.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood at West Virginia, ppd.: The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday. The BlueClaws are 1-3.

Sunday’s roundup | Saturday’s roundup

