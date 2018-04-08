Phillies' minor league report: Reading's Malquin Canelo goes 4-for-5

Looking at how the Phillies affiliates fared on Sunday.
INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)
Pawtucket 4, Lehigh Valley 3: RH Tom Eshelman gave up four runs in the first three innings for the IronPigs (1-1).
Eshelman, acquired from the Houston organization in the 2015 Ken Giles deal, gave up eight hits in five innings, but did not walk a batter. The 23-year-old was 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA last season at Triple-A.
RF Collin Cowgill hit a two-run homer in the first inning and 3B Mitch Walding doubled twice for Lehigh Valley, which visits Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a three-game set starting Monday night. The ‘Pigs’ home opener is Thursday.
EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)
Reading 8, Erie 3: 2B Malquin Canelo went 4-for-5 and 3B Zach Green homered during a five-run sixth inning as the Fightin Phils (1-3) picked up their first win of the season.
Canelo, a 23-year-old from San Cristobal, D.R., is in his seventh seasons with the Phillies organization. He singled twice, doubled and tripled and knocked in two runs. LF Cornelius Randolph, a 2015 first-round pick, went 2-for-4.
Three relievers combined to pitch six shuout innings. RH Trevor Bettancourt (three innings) got the win for Reading, which hosts Portland on Monday at 6:35 p.m. in the first of three.
FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)
Dunedin 4, Clearwater 3: The Threshers failed to hold an early three-run lead and dropped to 1-3.
CF Mickey Moniak, a 2016 first-round pick who hit .236 at Lakewood last season, opened the game with a single and scored on C Edgar Cabral’s RBI single. DH Wilson Garcia followed with a two-run double, but that was it for Clearwater’s offense. LF Adam Haseley, a 2017 first-round pick, went 0-for-4.
RH reliever Felix Paulino (0-2) gave up two runs in two innings for the loss.
SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)
Kannapolis 5-4, Lakewood 1-3: 2B Daniel Brito and LF Josh Stephen each homered in the nightcap for Lakewood, which fell to 1-3 after being swept in the doubleheader.
LH Damon Jones gave up four runs (three earned) in 4.2 innings for the loss.
In the opener, CF Malvin Matos doubled and scored the lone run for the BlueClaws. Starter Spencer Howard had seven strikeouts and gave up one earned run in three innings.
Lakewood starts a three-game series at West Virginia on Monday before finally opening at home on Thursday.
Not sure how well you can see but circled is a fan who is watching on horseback here in Kannapolis. pic.twitter.com/DadHjOwExp
— Lakewood BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) April 8, 2018
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.