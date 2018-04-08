Phillies' minor league report: Reading's Malquin Canelo goes 4-for-5

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

Tom Eshelman, shown here with the Phillies during spring training, took the loss for triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Looking at how the Phillies affiliates fared on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Pawtucket 4, Lehigh Valley 3: RH Tom Eshelman gave up four runs in the first three innings for the IronPigs (1-1).

Eshelman, acquired from the Houston organization in the 2015 Ken Giles deal, gave up eight hits in five innings, but did not walk a batter. The 23-year-old was 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA last season at Triple-A.

RF Collin Cowgill hit a two-run homer in the first inning and 3B Mitch Walding doubled twice for Lehigh Valley, which visits Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a three-game set starting Monday night. The ‘Pigs’ home opener is Thursday.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 8, Erie 3: 2B Malquin Canelo went 4-for-5 and 3B Zach Green homered during a five-run sixth inning as the Fightin Phils (1-3) picked up their first win of the season.

Canelo, a 23-year-old from San Cristobal, D.R., is in his seventh seasons with the Phillies organization. He singled twice, doubled and tripled and knocked in two runs. LF Cornelius Randolph, a 2015 first-round pick, went 2-for-4.

Three relievers combined to pitch six shuout innings. RH Trevor Bettancourt (three innings) got the win for Reading, which hosts Portland on Monday at 6:35 p.m. in the first of three.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Dunedin 4, Clearwater 3: The Threshers failed to hold an early three-run lead and dropped to 1-3.

CF Mickey Moniak, a 2016 first-round pick who hit .236 at Lakewood last season, opened the game with a single and scored on C Edgar Cabral’s RBI single. DH Wilson Garcia followed with a two-run double, but that was it for Clearwater’s offense. LF Adam Haseley, a 2017 first-round pick, went 0-for-4.

RH reliever Felix Paulino (0-2) gave up two runs in two innings for the loss.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Kannapolis 5-4, Lakewood 1-3: 2B Daniel Brito and LF Josh Stephen each homered in the nightcap for Lakewood, which fell to 1-3 after being swept in the doubleheader.

LH Damon Jones gave up four runs (three earned) in 4.2 innings for the loss.

In the opener, CF Malvin Matos doubled and scored the lone run for the BlueClaws. Starter Spencer Howard had seven strikeouts and gave up one earned run in three innings.

Lakewood starts a three-game series at West Virginia on Monday before finally opening at home on Thursday.

Not sure how well you can see but circled is a fan who is watching on horseback here in Kannapolis. pic.twitter.com/DadHjOwExp — Lakewood BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) April 8, 2018

