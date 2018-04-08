Phillies' minor league report: Zach Eflin's solid outing helps Lehigh Valley open with win

A quick roundup of how the Phillies minor-league affiliates fared on Saturday:
INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)
Lehigh Valley 3, Pawtucket 1: Zach Eflin gave up one hit and one run in five innings as the IronPigs opened the 2018 season with a win. SS Alexi Amarista had a two-run single to lead the offense.
Eflin had five strikeouts and gave up three walks. Pedro Beato, who set the team record with 33 saves last year, struck out the side to record his first save this year.
EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)
Erie 7, Reading 4: JoJo Romero gave up six runs (five earned) in four innings as the Fightin Phils fell to 0-3. 1B Zach Green (two RBI) and RF Jan Hernandez each had two hits for Reading.
FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)
Dunedin 6, Clearwater 1: McKenzie Mills gave up two homers and four runs in four innings for the Threshers.
SS Arquimedes Gamboa and C Henri Lartigue had two hits each and Jeff Singer wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, his first appearance of the season for Clearwater (1-2).
SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)
Lakewood at Kannapolis, ppd.: The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday. Spencer Howard, a second-round pick of the Phillies in 2017, will start the opener. Damon Jones, an 18th-rounder last year, gets the mound for the nightcap for Lakewood (1-1).
