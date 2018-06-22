Flyers select speedy LW Joel Farabee with first pick

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Joel Farabee (center) stands on stage after being drafted by the Flyers.

DALLAS – The Flyers selected speedy left winger Joel Farabee with their first pick (14th overall) in the first round Friday night in Dallas.

The 6-foot, 162-pound Farabee, who is regarded as a strong two-way player, had 15 goals and 40 points in 26 USHL games. He has been compared to the Minnesota Wild’s Mikael Granlund, who had 21 goals and 67 points this season.

The Flyers also have Friday’s 19th overall selection, which will be made shortly.

The 14th pick was acquired as part of the trade that sent Brayden Schenn to St. Louis last year. The Flyers also received veteran forward Jori Lehtera and the Blues’ first-round pick last year, and they took center Morgan Frost with that selection.

Frost was sensational this season, collecting 112 points and a plus-70 rating for Sault St. Marie in the Ontario Hockey League.

As for Schenn, he set carer highs in goals (28) and points (70) for the Blues last season.

History lesson

Rounds 2-7 will be held Saturday, and the Flyers’ second-round pick will be the 50th overall selection.

In franchise history, the Flyers have drafted 50th three times, and the players they selected at the slot – left winger Yanick Dupre (drafted in 1991), right winger Pat Kavanagh (1997) and right winger Ted Scharf (1971) – played in a combined 43 games with Philadelphia.

Dupre died in 1997 after a battle with leukemia.

The NHL’s best player ever drafted 50th overall?

Edmonton’s left winger Milan Lucic, who was drafted by Boston in 2006 and has 192 career goals.

Humboldt honored

The E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence was presented to the Humboldt Broncos, who received a standing ovation and were honored in an emotional pre-draft video. Sixteen people connected with the Broncos died in a bus crash in Saskatchewan as they were traveling to a April 6 playoff game.

Before announcing the award, Gary Bettman, the NHL commissioner, was booed mercilessly.

“We have some business to take care of, and then you can boo me all night,” Bettman said.

The fans obliged.

Breakaways

Montreal left winger Max Pacioretty, 29, is expected to be dealt this weekend. He has one season left on a six-year $27-million deal. Pacioretty has scored 30 or more goals in four of the last five seasons. … The 2019 draft will be held in Vancouver, helping the Canucks launch their 50th season in the NHL in 2019-20.