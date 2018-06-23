Meet the Flyers' draft picks, including 5 Americans

Sam Carchidi became an Inquirer staff writer in 1984 and covered mostly South Jersey high school sports and the Phillies before taking the Flyers beat. Carchidi has written three books: the nationally acclaimed Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story, which he co-authored with Scott Brown; Bill Campbell: The Voice of Philadelphia Sports ; and Standing Tall: The Kevin Everett Story , which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He also contributed to a 1993 Inquirer book on the Phillies. A lifelong South Jersey resident, Carchidi lives in Wenonah with his wife, JoAnn, and their two children, Sara and Sammy.

Left winger Joel Farabee puts on a jersey after being selected by the Flyers in the first round. He was one of five Americans drafted by the Flyers.

DALLAS – The Flyers selected three centers, three defensemen, a left winger, and a goalie during the two-day NHL draft that ended Saturday in Dallas.

For the first time in franchise history, they did not draft a Canadian.

“I know. I’m hearing it at my table,” said general manager Ron Hextall, smiling, after choosing five Americans and three Swedes. “U.S. hockey is growing, and in terms of Canada, the Western League this year was really weak. That’s kind of where I take my pride from because that’s where I’m from….Next year looks like a good year for the West. These are some of the cycles that go on.”

Here is a look at the Flyers’ eight selections: