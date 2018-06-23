Flyers select physical defenseman Adam Ginning of Sweden in 2nd round

DALLAS – The Flyers took a physical defenseman, Adam Ginning, with their second-round pick in the NHL draft Saturday at the American Airlines Center.
The 6-foot-2 196-pound Ginning, a Sweden native regarded as a stay-at-home defender, played against men in the Swedish Hockey League this season, collecting a goal and an assist in 28 games and compiling a minus-7 rating.
Ginning, 18, a left-handed shooter, was taken 50th overall — 10 spots past the spot he was ranked by the Hockey News. He was ranked third by Central Scouting among European defensemen, behind Rasmus Dahlin (drafted No. 1 by Buffalo) and Adam Boqvist (drafted No. 8 by Chicago).
Ginning, whose style of play has been compared to the Flyers’ Robert Hagg, was paired with Boqvist on the Swedish national under-18 team and they played against teams’ top lines.
“He’s more of an offensive guy and I’m more more defensive, so we worked pretty good together,” Ginning said.
Ginning said he needs to work on improving his puck skills and “be a little bit quicker on my feet. We’ll work on that.”
When Day 2 of the draft started, there were still some highly touted prospects available such as big right winger Serron Noel, whom highly respected draft analyst Craig Button thought the Flyers would take with the 15th overall pick in the first round, centers Ryan McLeod and Jacob Olofsson, defensemen Bode Wilde and Mattias Samuelsson, and right winger Akil Thomas.
Of that group, only Thomas and Olofsson were still on the board when the Flyers took Ginning.
Samuelsson, a Voorhees native, was the first player selected in the second round, taken by Buffalo with the 32nd overall pick. His father, Kjell, a former Flyer, is now a player-development coach with Philadelphia.
The Flyers did not have a third round selection. In the fourth round, they took John St. Ivany, a 6-3, 198-pound right-handed-shooting defenseman who played in the USHL last season with Sioux Falls, collecting 36 points and recording a plus-2 rating in 54 games.
The Flyers have five more picks Saturday. Check back for updates throughout the day.
Breakaways
A total of 14 defensemen were taken in the first round, a record for that portion of the draft…Noel went to Florida with the third pick in the second round (34th overall).