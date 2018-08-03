Eagles open practice: Time, date and how to follow along

Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz signs jerseys, hats, footballs, and other paraphernalia for fans at Eagles training camp at Lincoln Financial Field on July 30, 2017.

With just a little more than a month remaining until the Eagles kick off the NFL season on Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, the team will hold the first of two practices at Lincoln Financial Field that are open to the public.

While Sunday’s practice is free and open to the public, you’ll need a ticket to attend (tickets went fast when they were offered on Ticketmaster in July). The Eagles haven’t said how many people they expect to attend Sunday, but last year about 23,000 fans flocked to the Linc to get their first glimpse of then-rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.

Decent sized crowd here at the Linc for the #Eagles' first of two open-to-fans training camp practices: pic.twitter.com/EbapokgyXf — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) July 30, 2017

For those who do have tickets, here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s open practice:

First open practice

When: Sunday, Aug. 5

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m.. Practice is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Parking: Free

In addition to the Eagles’ practice, the open event will also feature activities throughout the stadium, including face painting and alumni autograph sessions. As part of Military Appreciation Night, a military flag football game will also take place after practice.

Media coverage

As with every training camp session, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the the day’s practice will be at philly.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice highlights.

Both 94.1 WIP and 97.5 The Fanatic will be broadcasting live from practice. Ruben Frank will be handling hosting duties on WIP, while The Fanatic’s coverage will be led by Tim McManus.

Schedule for the rest of training camp

Monday, Aug. 6

9:45 a.m. – Practice

11:45 a.m. – Mike Groh press conference

Tuesday, Aug. 7

9:15 a.m. – Practice

11:45 a.m. – Doug Pederson press conference

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.

Thursday, Aug. 9

7:00 p.m. – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Eagles preseason game

Saturday, Aug. 11 (second open practice)

9:40 a.m. – Doug Pederson press conference

10:00 a.m. – Practice

Sunday, Aug. 12

9:15 a.m. – Practice

11:45 a.m. – Jim Schwartz press conference

Monday, Aug. 13

9:15 a.m. – Practice

11:45 a.m. – Mike Groh press conference

Tuesday, Aug. 14

9:45 a.m. – Practice

11:45 a.m. – Doug Pederson press conference

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.

Thursday, Aug. 16

7:30 p.m. – Eagles vs. New England Patriots preseason game

Thursday, Aug. 23

8 p.m. – Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns preseason game

Thursday, Aug. 30

7 p.m. – New York Jets vs. Eagles preseason game

Open practices at the Linc

The team has held a few open practices at the Linc each year since 2013, when the Eagles moved camp from Lehigh University to Philadelphia. Doug Pederson opted to keep the camp in Philly when he became head coach. While fans could watch the team most days at Lehigh, the practices at the Linc have drawn larger crowds than the out-of-town sessions.