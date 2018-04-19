Les Bowen: Win Tricky in that you never know how meaningful the final game will be for either team. But I've already picked enough losses for an Eagles team I think is very solid. Tricky in that you never know how meaningful the final game will be for either team. But I've already picked enough losses for an Eagles team I think is very solid.

Jeff McLane: Win The Eagles opened 2017 in Landover. They close in the worst NFL stadium a year later. Who knows what will be at stake in the finale, but one thing is likely for certain: If Wentz has played in the majority of games and if he is healthy by season's end, the Eagles should be in position for another title run.

Zach Berman: Win If the Eagles play their starters, they close their season with a win and a 12-4 finish.