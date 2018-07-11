Eagles announce training camp schedule, open practice dates

The Eagles will hold their first training camp practice on July 26.

The start of Eagles training camp is only two weeks away, and the team announced its full training camp schedule on Wednesday.

After players report to Philadelphia on July 25, the team will begin practicing the following day, with most of the team’s preseason workouts taking place at the team’s NovaCare Complex, across the street from Lincoln Financial Field. The Linc, however, will play host to a pair of open practices, at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 5, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 11.

Both of those practices will be free, but fans must reserve general-admission tickets in advance, the team said, with a limit of six per household. Tickets can be reserved beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 18, at www.ticketmaster.com.

The open practices will also feature free parking and activities throughout the stadium, such as face painting and alumni autograph sessions.

Training camp will run through Aug. 14, but the Eagles are not scheduled to practice on Monday, July 30; Saturday, Aug. 4; and Friday, Aug. 10.

The two home preseason games will be against Pittsburgh at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, and against the New York Jets at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Eagles’ regular-season opener is just 57 days away. They will host the NFL’s kickoff contest, facing the Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6.