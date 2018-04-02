WIP's Angelo Cataldi missed Larry Andersen on the Phillies broadcast this weekend

WIP's Angelo Cataldi missed Larry Andersen on the Phillies broadcast this weekend Apr 2

It's official: Laura Ingraham will return to her Fox News show

It's official: Laura Ingraham will return to her Fox News show Apr 2

Philly to host parade for Villanova after NCAA championship win

Philly to host parade for Villanova after NCAA championship win Apr 3

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Villanova fans celebrate during the NCAA championship game on April 2, 2018.

For the second time in three years, Villanova will parade through Philadelphia after a dominating 79-62 victory over Michigan in the NCAA Championship game Monday night.

A city spokeswoman confirmed that Philadelphia would hold a parade for Villanova following the team’s third NCAA championship. Details about when and where the parade would take place will be shared later Tuesday.

Following Villanova’s dramatic 2016 NCAA championship victory over North Carolina, the city held a short parade down Market Street, from 20th Street to Dilworth Plaza. The parade, which took place the Friday after the game, cost an estimated $22,000, with the university picking up the tab for police, EMS staffing and post-parade cleanup.

An estimated 60,000 people turned out for Villanova’s 2016 championship pride, a turnout that surprised head coach Jay Wright.

“When we saw this here at City Hall, we were shocked,” Wright said following the parade. “I don’t think I ever thought an entire city would get behind a college team like this. We’re very humbled. We really thank the city of Philadelphia for this — this is amazing.”

The city also hosted a parade following Villanova’s 1985 NCAA championship win over Georgetown, one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history.

Meanwhile, in Radnor, authorities in and around Villanova’s campus greased street poles and light fixtures on Monday in anticipation of the Wildcats’ victory over Michigan. The steps echoed those taken by police in Philadelphia, who had covered poles with hydraulic fluid ahead of the Super Bowl after Crisco failed to keep excited fans from climbing fixture following the team’s NFC championship win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles’ victory parade took place the Thursday after the Super Bowl.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.