Villanova hosting 'welcome celebration' Tuesday following NCAA championship win

Villanova fans celebrate along Lancaster Avenue after the team’s victory over Michigan in the NCAA championship.

The Villanova Wildcats will be welcomed home with open arms Tuesday evening as they return to campus with a third NCAA championship title.

Classes at Villanova University have been canceled after Monday’s late-night 79-62 win over the Michigan Wolverines. The team’s previous titles were won in 2016 and 1985.

Congratulations National Champions! Villanova University and @Villanova_Law will be closed Tuesday April 3rd. — Villanova University (@VillanovaU) April 3, 2018

The Wildcats are scheduled to land in Philadelphia around 4:45 p.m. An on-campus celebration will begin around 5:30 p.m. at Villanova Stadium, with the team expected to make their way in around 6 p.m., according to Jonathan Gust, a university spokesman.

Gust said further details about the celebration are expected to be announced later Tuesday.

“I think we’ll have a great crowd in the stadium to welcome the team back,” he said.

The Wildcats will also be getting their own parade in Philadelphia, a city spokesperson confirmed to the Inquirer and Daily News. Further details about that event are also expected to be released later Tuesday.

Following the team’s 2016 title, a short parade was held down Market Street the Friday after the game, costing about $22,000.

