Villanova hosting 'welcome celebration' Tuesday following NCAA championship win

The Villanova Wildcats will be welcomed home with open arms Tuesday evening as they return to campus with a third NCAA championship title.
Classes at Villanova University have been canceled after Monday’s late-night 79-62 win over the Michigan Wolverines. The team’s previous titles were won in 2016 and 1985.
Congratulations National Champions!
Villanova University and @Villanova_Law will be closed Tuesday April 3rd.
The Wildcats are scheduled to land in Philadelphia around 4:45 p.m. An on-campus celebration will begin around 5:30 p.m. at Villanova Stadium, with the team expected to make their way in around 6 p.m., according to Jonathan Gust, a university spokesman.
Gust said further details about the celebration are expected to be announced later Tuesday.
“I think we’ll have a great crowd in the stadium to welcome the team back,” he said.
The Wildcats will also be getting their own parade in Philadelphia, a city spokesperson confirmed to the Inquirer and Daily News. Further details about that event are also expected to be released later Tuesday.
Following the team’s 2016 title, a short parade was held down Market Street the Friday after the game, costing about $22,000.
