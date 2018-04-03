Bloody Marys, Tom Brady and SNL: Social media reacts to Villanova's win

Philly forensic scientist helps bust crimes and stereotypes | We the People

Stephanie Farr covers Philly Culture for the Philadelpha Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. She writes about the people, places, things, and ideas that make Philly and its suburbs weird, wild, and wonderfully unique.

A group of Villanova players bring the championship trophy to the student section following the NCAA tournament at the Alamodome. Omari Spellman, center, holds it up.

Fans and athletes took to social media to express their excitement over Villanova University’s win in the NCAA championship and, of course, to gloat.

People were especially happy to note that not only did New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lose the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles this year, but with ‘Nova’s win against the University of Michigan, Brady’s alma mater also lost to a Philly-area team this year.

Hey @36westbrook. I heard mass radio saying Tom Brady couldn’t wait for Michigan to beat Villanova to take away the hurt of losing the Superbowl! How does it feel now Tom Brady #thehurtisreal — Bill (@snapcreeker) April 3, 2018

Funny story…..Eagles beat Tom Brady and the Patriots to win the SuperBowl! Villanova just beat Michigan to win the NCAA Championship title….Tom Brady’s Alma Mater!! #Phillypride @NovaMBB @Eagles @NBCPhiladelphia #cityofchampions #cityofpassion — Deborah Greger (@dallasstudio54) April 3, 2018

Others felt it their duty to dispel any notion that Villanova is in Philadelphia. While the university does sit 13 miles outside of Center City, it’s often considered a Philly-area school. The city of Philadelphia is even hosting a championship parade — again — for the Wildcats, but that’s not something everybody was happy about either.

I have a really good idea: Villanova does not have a parade in Philly. Let them parade down Route 30 in Delaware County, because that’s where Villanova is. — Randy LoBasso (@RandyLoBasso) April 3, 2018

Unpopular opinion as a philly sports fan:

Villanova is not a philly sports team 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mike Tobin (@_MikeTobin) April 2, 2018

Jeez people had me thinking nova was actually in philly, like saying Providence is a Boston school pic.twitter.com/zx919UrutJ — Lium (@ldonovvan) April 3, 2018

But one school that’s definitely in Philly city limits took the high road, sending out congrats to Nova, its fellow Big 5 team.

Well done, @NovaMBB. Making the Philadelphia Big 5 proud. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) April 3, 2018

Perhaps the most popular meme making its way around Philly Tuesday was a screenshot of a Saturday Night Live Weekend Update segment featuring Tina Fey in a Villanova fleece vest and Jimmy Fallon in an Eagles sweatshirt. It comes from a 2016 skit about undecided voters in Pennsylvania.

Several current and former pro athletes also took to social media to congratulate the school, including 2008 Phillies World Series winner Ryan Howard.

Congrats Villanova! Sheer dominance. Well deserved. Another parade for Philadelphia @NovaMBB — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) April 3, 2018

Chris Long, defensive end for the Eagles, took some heat on social for a comment he made on Twitter during the game.

Divincenzo has been dangerous on the court tonight… but the most dangerous thing he’s done tonight is giving a bunch of little white kids basketball hope #donttrythisathome — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 3, 2018

To the white dads offended by my joke… I’m sorry… I’m taking the tweet and throwing it away… as well as the game tape from tonight… so that my two year old son, Waylon never sees it…. and gets false hope that he will be an NBA wing player. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 3, 2018

And William Kristol, editor at large for The Weekly Standard, wrote about how he handled rowdy Villanova fans as he traveled to Philly Tuesday.

Pulling into 30th Street Station, Philadelphia. Encouraging drunk Villanova students to head to the quiet car by telling them Bloody Marys are being served there. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 3, 2018

But perhaps nobody said it better or gave Philadelphians — or Philly-area residents, if you will — more cause to be nervous of a jinx, than the Office of the City Representative.

2018 so far:

Super Bowl Champions

NCAA Basketball Champions

Sixers clinched the playoffs

Flyers will clinch this week

Phillies Home Opener is Thurs

Welcome to the City of Philadelphia!

We’re just keeping started. pic.twitter.com/X7AgGzHoTX — Philly City Rep (@PhillyCityRep) April 3, 2018

